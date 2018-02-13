Warriors' Kevin Durant: Has below-average night on Monday
Durant posted 17 points (8-9 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 0-2 FT), seven rebounds, six assists and two blocked shots in 30 minutes during Monday's 129-83 win over the Suns.
He actually had an efficient shooting night despite his shallow stat line, which was likely compromised by the status of the game. Durant really didn't need to step up as the game just sort of took care of itself. While this marked one of Durant's lowest-scoring performances, it shouldn't be of great concern to Durant owners. This was an expected blowout game and evert starting Warrior was affected by lower usage.
More News
-
Warriors' Kevin Durant: Notable downturn in usage Saturday•
-
Warriors' Kevin Durant: Drops game-high 24 in Thursday's win•
-
Warriors' Kevin Durant: Cleared to play Thursday•
-
Warriors' Kevin Durant: Questionable for Thursday•
-
Warriors' Kevin Durant: Team-high scoring total in Tuesday's defeat•
-
Warriors' Kevin Durant: Team-high 31 points in loss•
-
Waiver Wire: Trade rush potential
The trade deadline was unpredictable, and so was the impact it would have on Fantasy. That...
-
Trade deadline wrapup
Trying to make sense of the NBA trade deadline? We've got the lowdown on every move that went...
-
Cavs shake up Fantasy landscape
Chris Towers breaks down the Fantasy implications of the Cavaliers' busy trade deadline da...
-
Trade Deadline Preview
With the trade deadline just hours away, let's take a look at the latest moves, and who might...
-
Waiver Wire: Deadline adds drama
The waiver wire offers add-able options if no championship talent, but Thursday's crucial trade...
-
Post-ASB breakout candidates
Looking for some buy-low opportunities? Check out these five players who could explode after...