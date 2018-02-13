Warriors' Kevin Durant: Has below-average night on Monday

Durant posted 17 points (8-9 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 0-2 FT), seven rebounds, six assists and two blocked shots in 30 minutes during Monday's 129-83 win over the Suns.

He actually had an efficient shooting night despite his shallow stat line, which was likely compromised by the status of the game. Durant really didn't need to step up as the game just sort of took care of itself. While this marked one of Durant's lowest-scoring performances, it shouldn't be of great concern to Durant owners. This was an expected blowout game and evert starting Warrior was affected by lower usage.