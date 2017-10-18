Warriors' Kevin Durant: Has winning shot waved off in loss

Durant posted 20 points (7-25 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 4-5 FT), five rebounds, seven assists and four blocked shots in Tuesday's 122-121 loss to the Rockets.

It looked like Durant's final shot of the game sealed the win for Golden State, but the refs decided it was not the buzzer-beater the Warriors hoped it might be. While he had a productive stat line, some might view a 20-point game from Durant as a bit of a disappointment. Durant and the Warriors looked great for most of the game, but totally fell apart in the fourth quarter, and Durant disappeared. Keeping in mind that this might be the toughest team they will face this season, Durant and practically every other Warriors starter are first-rate fantasy targets regardless of the matchup.