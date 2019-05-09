Warriors' Kevin Durant: Heads to locker room
Durant limped to the locker room in the third quarter of Wednesday's Game 5 against the Rockets, Jenny Dial Creech of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Durant looked at the back of his leg as he attempted to return to the defensive end of the floor following a made jump shot. The team should update his status more following some tests, but a major injury could be a huge blow for a Warriors squad already without the services of Demarcus Cousins (quad). Jonas Jerebko may be in line for additional minutes if Durant is forced to miss time.
More News
-
Warriors' Kevin Durant: Continues to dominate despite loss•
-
Warriors' Kevin Durant: Monster performance in loss•
-
Warriors' Kevin Durant: Another stellar effort Tuesday•
-
Warriors' Kevin Durant: Magnificent in Game 1 victory•
-
Warriors' Kevin Durant: Takes charge in series-clinching win•
-
Warriors' Kevin Durant: Explosive scoring total not enough•
-
Injuries to watch this offseason
Which injuries will you have to keep an eye on in the offseason? We've got the rundown on who...
-
Week 26 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the NBA season.
-
Week 26 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? Yes, some leagues play until the bitter end.
-
NBA Rookie Watch
Nearing the end of the season, Nick Whalen checks in on the first-year players impacting the...
-
Week 25 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the Fantasy playoff...
-
Week 25 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? The schedule is more even than usual in the last...