Warriors' Kevin Durant: Heads to locker room

Durant limped to the locker room in the third quarter of Wednesday's Game 5 against the Rockets, Jenny Dial Creech of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Durant looked at the back of his leg as he attempted to return to the defensive end of the floor following a made jump shot. The team should update his status more following some tests, but a major injury could be a huge blow for a Warriors squad already without the services of Demarcus Cousins (quad). Jonas Jerebko may be in line for additional minutes if Durant is forced to miss time.

