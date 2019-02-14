Warriors' Kevin Durant: Highly efficient in losing effort

Durant put up 32 points (12-17 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 5-6 FT), four rebounds, three blocks and two assists in 33 minutes Wednesday in the Warriors' 129-107 loss to the Trail Blazers.

After attempting no more than 13 shots from the field in his first three games of February, Durant has upped his usage in the subsequent three contests. He's put up 24, 19 and 17 shots in those games, topping 28 points on each occasion while shooting a collective 65 percent from the field. Now that all of the Warriors' core pieces are healthy, Durant won't return to the elevated level of production he enjoyed while Stephen Curry was injured in November, but the 30-year-old should nonetheless continue to justify the first-round price he cost on draft day.