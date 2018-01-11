Warriors' Kevin Durant: Hits career milestone in return

Durant (calf) accounted for 40 points (14-18 FG, 6-7 3Pt, 6-8 FT), four rebounds, four assists, one steal and one block across 31 minutes in Wednesdays' 125-106 loss to the Clippers.

Durant became the 44th player in NBA history to hit the 20,000-point mark in his career when he sunk a pull-up jumper from the left wing at the 1:41 mark of the second quarter. The perennial All-Star was pressed into heavy duty immediately in his return from a three-game absence due to a calf injury, as both Stephen Curry (ankle) and Klay Thompson (rest) were out of uniform Wednesday. Durant's scoring total was easily a team high and also served as his best of the season, while his 77.8 percent success rate from the field was also a high-water mark on the season. The 29-year-old could be in for another expanded workload Friday against the Bucks if Curry remains sidelined.