Warriors' Kevin Durant: Inefficient from field

Durant totaled 16 points (7-21 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 1-1 FT), seven assists and three rebounds across 30 minutes in the Warriors' win over the Pacers on Monday.

Durant's scoring output snapped a streak of 22 consecutive games of at least 20 points, though it wasn't for lack of trying. He put up 21 shots but was unusually inefficient on Monday, converting only 33.3 percent of his attempts from the field. Durant made up for his scoring struggles, however, by dishing seven assists -- his most of the month.