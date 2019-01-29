Warriors' Kevin Durant: Inefficient from field
Durant totaled 16 points (7-21 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 1-1 FT), seven assists and three rebounds across 30 minutes in the Warriors' win over the Pacers on Monday.
Durant's scoring output snapped a streak of 22 consecutive games of at least 20 points, though it wasn't for lack of trying. He put up 21 shots but was unusually inefficient on Monday, converting only 33.3 percent of his attempts from the field. Durant made up for his scoring struggles, however, by dishing seven assists -- his most of the month.
More News
-
Warriors' Kevin Durant: Scores 33 points in Saturday's win•
-
Warriors' Kevin Durant: Keeps rolling against Wizards•
-
Warriors' Kevin Durant: Posts 30 points, 15 boards in win•
-
Warriors' Kevin Durant: Acts as 'third wheel' once again•
-
Warriors' Kevin Durant: Solid complementary performance•
-
Warriors' Kevin Durant: Puts up 29 points in win•
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 16 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 16 Waiver Wire
The relative quiet schedule was the focus only until the Anthony Davis news hit the street...
-
Week 16 Start' Em & Sit 'Em
A widely varied schedule makes even Damian Lillard and C.J. McCollum nearly unusable for Week...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 16
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 15 NBA Rookie Watch
Moving through Week 15, Nick Whalen checks in on the first-year players impacting the Fantasy...
-
Week 15 Waiver Wire
Make the right adds as we get deeper into the second half of the season, especially with the...