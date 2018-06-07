Warriors' Kevin Durant: Intends to re-sign with Warriors
Durant indicated Thursday that he intends to re-sign with the Warriors this offseason, ESPN's Rachel Nichols reports.
Durant has a $26.2 million player option for next season, which he'll seemingly be turning down to garner a longer deal with more guaranteed money. Considering Durant and the Warriors are on the verge of their second consecutive championship, with Durant a strong candidate for a second Finals MVP, this news doesn't come as a shock. That said, the possibility was always on the table for KD to explore other options if he felt like he wanted a new challenge. With Golden State, he's averaged 25.7 points, 7.5 rebounds, 5.1 assists and 2.6 combined blocks/steals while shooting 52.5 percent from the field and 40.0 percent from deep. Regardless of where he plays, he's essentially a lock for top-10, if not top-5, fantasy production.
