Warriors' Kevin Durant: Keeps rolling against Wizards
Durant scored 21 points (9-18 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT) while adding five assists, three blocks, two rebounds and two steals in 37 minutes during Thursday's 126-118 win over the Wizards.
That's now 21 straight games with 20 or more points for Durant, who's only seen his production take a slight downturn since Steph Curry returned to action. DeMarcus Cousins' addition to the starting lineup does create even more competition for touches in Golden State, but at least so far, Durant's numbers haven't been impacted.
