Warriors' Kevin Durant: Leads all scorers in Game 2 loss

Durant tallied 38 points (13-22 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 9-9 FT) and three rebounds across 35 minutes during Golden State's 127-105 loss to the Rockets during Game 2 of their Western Conference Finals playoff series.

Durant stepped up with another stellar offensive performance and led all scorers on the night. He particularly outpaced his own teammates by a significant margin, as Stephen Curry checked in a distant second in scoring with a relatively modest 16-point tally. It marked Durant's 19th straight 20-point postseason performance, and he's now shooting a blistering 55.1 percent on an average of 24.5 attempts over the first two games against the Rockets. He'll look to help the Warriors bounce back when they attempt to take a 2-1 series lead in Sunday's Game 3.