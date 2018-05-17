Warriors' Kevin Durant: Leads all scorers in Game 2 loss
Durant tallied 38 points (13-22 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 9-9 FT) and three rebounds across 35 minutes during Golden State's 127-105 loss to the Rockets during Game 2 of their Western Conference Finals playoff series.
Durant stepped up with another stellar offensive performance and led all scorers on the night. He particularly outpaced his own teammates by a significant margin, as Stephen Curry checked in a distant second in scoring with a relatively modest 16-point tally. It marked Durant's 19th straight 20-point postseason performance, and he's now shooting a blistering 55.1 percent on an average of 24.5 attempts over the first two games against the Rockets. He'll look to help the Warriors bounce back when they attempt to take a 2-1 series lead in Sunday's Game 3.
More News
-
Warriors' Kevin Durant: Leads Warriors to crucial Game One victory•
-
Warriors' Kevin Durant: Solid all-around line in Game 5 win•
-
Warriors' Kevin Durant: Erupts for 38 in Game 4 win•
-
Warriors' Kevin Durant: Unusually quiet in Game Three loss•
-
Warriors' Kevin Durant: Leads team in scoring despite Curry's return•
-
Warriors' Kevin Durant: Double-doubles in Game 1 win•
-
Final week hoops strategies
Trying to figure out who can deliver for Fantasy owners in the final week of the season? Jeff...
-
Hoops surprises -- good & bad
We look at the biggest surprises of the Fantasy Hoops season, and the likely impact on their...
-
Championship week waiver wire
Looking for someone who can take you to a championship in the final week? Check out the top...
-
Five biggest disappointments
Where did your Fantasy Hoops season go wrong? Juan Blanco nominates five suspects, starting...
-
End of Season Fantasy Awards
Who has done the most to help deliver in Fantasy Hoops? Mike Barner presents his four awards...
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire Targets
With Stephen Curry out for the rest of the regular season, you've gotta find a replacement....