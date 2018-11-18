Warriors' Kevin Durant: Leads all scorers in losing effort
Durant finished with 32 points (11-24 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 10-11 FT), four rebounds, three assists, and one block in 36 minutes during Saturday's 112-109 loss to the Mavericks.
Durant was solid as ever in Saturday's loss, finishing with 32 points to lead all scorers. His peripheral stats were uncharacteristically low for the second straight game, which could have something to do with being asked to do more on the offensive end. Nonetheless, Durant remains one of the more elite fantasy options and will look to keep things going against the Spurs on Sunday.
