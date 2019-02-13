Warriors' Kevin Durant: Leads all scorers with 28 points

Durant compiled 28 points (11-19 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 5-7 FT), seven assists and two rebounds in 37 minutes during Tuesday's 115-108 victory over the Jazz.

Durant led all scorers Tuesday, ending the game with 28 points on 11-of-19 shooting. He continues to score the ball well but has certainly seen a dip in his defensive stats of late. Over the past seven games, he has a combined four steals and two blocks. He has also hit multiple three's in just one of those games. There is nothing to worry about for owners but it is a trend that will hopefully rectify itself sooner rather than later.