Warriors' Kevin Durant: Leads first unit in defeat

Durant (ankle) registered 21 points (5-13 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 8-8 FT), seven rebounds, seven assists and one steal across 37 minutes in the Warriors' 127-101 loss to the Lakers on Tuesday.

Durant was about the only Warriors starter to put up a serviceable stat line, posting his eight consecutive effort of over 20 points. The 30-year-old did see a downturn in his accuracy, as Tuesday's 38.5 percent success rate from the field was his first under 40 percent in the last eight games. Durant continues to offer his typically stellar production across the stat sheet and will look to boost his scoring and shooting back up against the Trail Blazers in a Thursday night conference showdown.