Warriors' Kevin Durant: Leads first unit in defeat
Durant (ankle) registered 21 points (5-13 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 8-8 FT), seven rebounds, seven assists and one steal across 37 minutes in the Warriors' 127-101 loss to the Lakers on Tuesday.
Durant was about the only Warriors starter to put up a serviceable stat line, posting his eight consecutive effort of over 20 points. The 30-year-old did see a downturn in his accuracy, as Tuesday's 38.5 percent success rate from the field was his first under 40 percent in the last eight games. Durant continues to offer his typically stellar production across the stat sheet and will look to boost his scoring and shooting back up against the Trail Blazers in a Thursday night conference showdown.
More News
-
Week 11 Waiver Wire
We go through the top options to add for Week 11 and beyond.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 11 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 11 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With most teams in the league set to play three games, who should you be relying on in Week...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 11
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 10 NBA Injury Analysis
What is the deal with Markelle Fultz, Dennis Smith Jr. and more? Jeff Stotts tries to help...
-
Week 10 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With so many teams set to play four games in Week 10, there's a lot Fantasy players can do...