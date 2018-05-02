Warriors' Kevin Durant: Leads team in scoring despite Curry's return
Durant managed 29 points (11-23 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 5-6 FT), seven assists, six rebounds, three blocks and two steals across 41 minutes during Golden State's 121-116 win over the Pelicans in Game 2 of their Western Conference semifinal-round playoff series.
Stephen Curry's return after a multi-week absence stole the headlines, but Durant's scoring total actually led the Warriors on the night. The All-Star forward made an important three-pointer with 3:10 remaining to extend Golden State's lead to 10 points at the time, providing them with breathing room they'd ultimately need to close out the victory. Durant has shot no less than 42.9 percent in the seven postseason games he's played thus far, and he's scored well over 20 points in all of his playoff contests. He'll look to keep that streak going as the Warriors attempt to take a commanding 3-0 series lead on Friday night.
