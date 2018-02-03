Warriors' Kevin Durant: Leads team in scoring with 33 points in win

Durant posted 33 points (12-17 FG, 6-7 3Pt, 3-3 FT), six assists and four rebounds in 37 minutes during Friday's 119-104 win over the Kings.

The Warriors looked like they were in for a rough game after the Kings built an early lead, but Durant wasn't going to let this game slip away. After an unimpressive game against Utah, Durant turned things around with a 15-point second quarter and helped put the game away down the stretch. It was an excellent shooting night for Durant, as he shot 70.5 percent from the floor and drained six of seven attempts from beyond the arc.