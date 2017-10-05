Warriors' Kevin Durant: Leads team in scoring
Durant collected 20 points (8-13 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two rebounds, two assists and one block across 25 minutes in Wednesday's preseason game against Minnesota.
After his first season with the Warriors, Durant recorded his lowest scoring average (25.1) since his rookie season, but had career bests in rebounds (8.3), blocks (1.6) and field-goal percentage (53.7). With all key players returning for another season in Golden State, Durant seems to be in store for another similar year in production.
