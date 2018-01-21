Warriors' Kevin Durant: Leads team with 26 points on Saturday

Durant tallied 26 points (9-17 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 4-5 FT), seven rebounds, five assists and two blocked shots in 35 minutes during Saturday's 116-108 loss to the Rockets.

Durant's having an excellent January, averaging 27.6 points, 6.9 rebounds and 5.9 assists over seven games played. While Steph Curry can sometimes outpace him in terms of overall output, Durant has definitely been the more prolific of the two recently. The Warriors will have a few days rest before meeting the Knicks in Oakland.