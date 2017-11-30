Warriors' Kevin Durant: Leads team with 29 points in return from injury
Durant posted 29 points (12-25 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 2-4 FT), seven rebounds, five assists, a steal and a blocked shot across 42 minutes in Wednesday's 127-123 win over the Lakers.
While Durant was questionable on Wednesday, he suited up, started, logged 42 minutes of action and let the team in scoring. He also had the dubious distinction of leading the team with six turnovers, marking the third time this season he has coughed up the ball six times or more. He appears to show no ill effects of his injury moving forward, so owners can confidently start the All-Star barring any last-minute reports to the contrary.
