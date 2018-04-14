Warriors' Kevin Durant: Leads Warriors to comfortable victory Saturday

Durant tallied 24 points (9-17 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 5-5 FT), eight rebounds, seven assists and two steals in 31 minutes during Saturday's 113-92 victory over San Antonio.

Durant did what he needed to do Saturday, often playing within himself in the easy win. Against an understrength Spurs outfit, Durant should continue to get his shot away with ease while adding a number of other stats as he normally does.