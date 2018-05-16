Warriors' Kevin Durant: Leads Warriors to crucial Game One victory

Durant had 37 points (14-27 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 6-6 FT), three rebounds, one assist and one block in 40 minutes during Monday's 119-106 victory over the Rockets.

Durant led the way for the Warriors scoring a team-high 37 points in their Game One victory. The Warriors have quickly taken away the home court advantage and will look to build on that lead in Game Two on Wednesday. Durant had his way on the offensive end and the Rockets struggled to find anyone who could match up with him. Despite the scoring onslaught, Durant did fail to produce anywhere else on the stat sheet but the Warriors fans won't care as long as they continue winning.