Warriors' Kevin Durant: Leads Warriors to crucial Game One victory
Durant had 37 points (14-27 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 6-6 FT), three rebounds, one assist and one block in 40 minutes during Monday's 119-106 victory over the Rockets.
Durant led the way for the Warriors scoring a team-high 37 points in their Game One victory. The Warriors have quickly taken away the home court advantage and will look to build on that lead in Game Two on Wednesday. Durant had his way on the offensive end and the Rockets struggled to find anyone who could match up with him. Despite the scoring onslaught, Durant did fail to produce anywhere else on the stat sheet but the Warriors fans won't care as long as they continue winning.
More News
-
Warriors' Kevin Durant: Solid all-around line in Game 5 win•
-
Warriors' Kevin Durant: Erupts for 38 in Game 4 win•
-
Warriors' Kevin Durant: Unusually quiet in Game Three loss•
-
Warriors' Kevin Durant: Leads team in scoring despite Curry's return•
-
Warriors' Kevin Durant: Double-doubles in Game 1 win•
-
Warriors' Kevin Durant: Solid all-around effort in Game 5 victory•
-
Final week hoops strategies
Trying to figure out who can deliver for Fantasy owners in the final week of the season? Jeff...
-
Hoops surprises -- good & bad
We look at the biggest surprises of the Fantasy Hoops season, and the likely impact on their...
-
Championship week waiver wire
Looking for someone who can take you to a championship in the final week? Check out the top...
-
Five biggest disappointments
Where did your Fantasy Hoops season go wrong? Juan Blanco nominates five suspects, starting...
-
End of Season Fantasy Awards
Who has done the most to help deliver in Fantasy Hoops? Mike Barner presents his four awards...
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire Targets
With Stephen Curry out for the rest of the regular season, you've gotta find a replacement....