Warriors' Kevin Durant: Leads Warriors to win
Durant scored 28 points (10-13 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 7-8 FT) while adding eight assists, five rebounds and two steals in 34 minutes during Monday's 128-111 win over the Hawks.
Despite the return of Steph Curry to the lineup, Durant continues to be the Warriors' primary distributor, and he's now averaging 32.8 points, 8.1 boards, 6.3 assists, 1.5 blocks, 1.5 three-pointers and 1.0 steals over the last 13 games. Golden State is also only 6-7 over that stretch, however, so it wouldn't be a surprise to see Curry reclaim some of those duties moving forward.
More News
-
Warriors' Kevin Durant: Posts game-high 28 against Pistons•
-
Warriors' Kevin Durant: Clears 40 points in third straight•
-
Warriors' Kevin Durant: Another explosive scoring haul•
-
Warriors' Kevin Durant: Goes for 44 in win•
-
Warriors' Kevin Durant: Touches up old squad for 27 points•
-
Warriors' Kevin Durant: Records fifth double-double•
-
Week 8 Waiver Wire
We go through the top options to add for Week 8 and beyond.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 8 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Week 8 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Alex Barutha goes through each position to find start and sit recommendations for Fantasy Week...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 8
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 7 Waiver Wire
We go through the top options to add for Week 7 and beyond.