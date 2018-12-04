Warriors' Kevin Durant: Leads Warriors to win

Durant scored 28 points (10-13 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 7-8 FT) while adding eight assists, five rebounds and two steals in 34 minutes during Monday's 128-111 win over the Hawks.

Despite the return of Steph Curry to the lineup, Durant continues to be the Warriors' primary distributor, and he's now averaging 32.8 points, 8.1 boards, 6.3 assists, 1.5 blocks, 1.5 three-pointers and 1.0 steals over the last 13 games. Golden State is also only 6-7 over that stretch, however, so it wouldn't be a surprise to see Curry reclaim some of those duties moving forward.