Warriors' Kevin Durant: Leads Warriors with 18 points Saturday

Durant scored 18 points (6-17 FG, 0-5 3Pt, 6-7 FT) while adding six rebounds, two steals, two blocks and one assist across 35 minutes in Saturday's 96-81 loss to the Nuggets.

Durant was far from his usual self Saturday night, missing all five of his three-point attempts. The team as whole shot terribly from three (11 percent), so count this game as an outlier for the usually prolific Durant.

