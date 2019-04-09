Warriors' Kevin Durant: Listed as available

Correcting a previous note, Durant (rest) is listed as available Tuesday against the Pelicans, Mark Medina of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

Medina noted Durant was resting before later citing the NBA's official injury report, which has Durant as "available" at 5:30 ET. It appears coach Steve Kerr may clear things up sometime before tipoff.

