Warriors' Kevin Durant: Listed as probable vs. Boston
Durant is listed as probable for Saturday's game against the Celtics due to a sore left foot.
Durant is likely on the report as a precaution, but his status is nonetheless something to keep an eye on at shootaround Saturday morning. It's unclear if he tweaked the foot during Thursday's win over the Wolves, but he did not appear to be hampered during that contest, in which he finished with 37 minutes and a 28-point, 11-assist, 10-rebound triple-double, to go with three blocks and two steals.
