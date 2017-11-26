Warriors' Kevin Durant: Listed as questionable vs. Kings
Durant (ankle) is listed as questionable for Monday's game against the Kings, Connor Letourneau of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
A sprained left ankle has kept Durant out of three of the last four games, but the ailment doesn't appear to be anything overly serious. Look for an update on Durant's status after shootaround, and if he's ultimately held out, Omri Casspi would make another start in his place.
