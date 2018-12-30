Warriors' Kevin Durant: Logs strong shooting night Saturday
Durant produced 25 points (10-19 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 5-6 FT), five assists, two rebounds, a steal and a blocked shot across 34 minutes in Saturday's 115-105 win over the Trail Blazers.
Although Saturday's effort was a slight regression from the triple-double he recorded against Portland on Friday, he helped the Warriors avenge that close loss with an efficient night on Saturday. The only blemish on Durant's two-day record was his turnover total. He coughed up the ball 13 times over the two contests, a stat that has seen a slight uptick this season His average of 3.4 per game is approaching a career high.
