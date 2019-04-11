Warriors' Kevin Durant: Looks healthy headed into playoffs

Durant (illness) scored a team-high 21 points (7-10 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 7-7 FT) while adding six assists and a steal in only 18 minutes during Wednesday's 132-117 loss to the Grizzlies.

He was clearly conserving his energy for the playoffs -- this was the first game all year in which Durant failed to grab a rebound -- but the important thing is that the 30-year-old looked healthy after sitting out Tuesday's contest with the flu. Durant averaged better than 25 points a game for an incredible 11th straight season, and he and the Warriors will kick off their postseason run with a first-round tilt against the Clippers.