Warriors' Kevin Durant: Looks healthy headed into playoffs
Durant (illness) scored a team-high 21 points (7-10 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 7-7 FT) while adding six assists and a steal in only 18 minutes during Wednesday's 132-117 loss to the Grizzlies.
He was clearly conserving his energy for the playoffs -- this was the first game all year in which Durant failed to grab a rebound -- but the important thing is that the 30-year-old looked healthy after sitting out Tuesday's contest with the flu. Durant averaged better than 25 points a game for an incredible 11th straight season, and he and the Warriors will kick off their postseason run with a first-round tilt against the Clippers.
More News
-
Injuries to watch this offseason
Which injuries will you have to keep an eye on in the offseason? We've got the rundown on who...
-
Week 26 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the NBA season.
-
Week 26 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? Yes, some leagues play until the bitter end.
-
NBA Rookie Watch
Nearing the end of the season, Nick Whalen checks in on the first-year players impacting the...
-
Week 25 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the Fantasy playoff...
-
Week 25 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? The schedule is more even than usual in the last...