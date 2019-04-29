Warriors' Kevin Durant: Magnificent in Game 1 victory
Durant finished with 35 points (11-25 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 12-15 FT), five rebounds, three assists, one steal, and one block in 43 minutes during Sunday's 104-100 victory over the Rockets.
Durant led the way for the Warriors, pacing the team with 35 points in the narrow four-point victory. It would appear as though this series is going to be close all the way meaning Durant should see big minutes on a nightly basis. He has been spectacular since putting up a questionable performance in Game 2 of their first-round series and seems locked in on both ends of the floor. Game 2 will be on Tuesday and we should expect to see much of the same from Durant in what could be his swansong for the Warriors given the speculation around his future.
