Warriors' Kevin Durant: May have torn Achilles' tendon

The Warriors believe that Durant suffered a torn right Achilles' tendon in Monday's 106-105 win over the Raptors in Game 5 of the NBA Finals, Nick Friedell of ESPN.com reports. General manager Bob Myers said Durant will undergo an MRI on Tuesday to determine the severity of the injury.

Before returning to action for the elimination game, Durant had been sidelined since May 8 with a right calf injury, missing nine postseason games in total. Despite being less than fully healthy and having only minimal practice time beforehand, Durant played well over 12 minutes -- scoring 11 points on 3-for-5 shooting from the field and 3-for-3 shooting from beyond the arc -- before his right leg appeared to give out on him when he was attempting to drive past Serge Ibaka with just under 10 minutes left in the second quarter. If the MRI confirms that Durant ruptured his Achilles, he would miss the remainder of the NBA Finals, and quite likely, a fair chunk of the 2019-20 campaign as well. The injury would also have major ramifications on the NBA offseason, as Durant, who was expected to enter free agency, could elect to exercise his $31.5 million player option to remain with the Warriors.