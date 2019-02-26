Warriors' Kevin Durant: Modest contributions in win
Durant recorded 20 points (7-15 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 2-2 FT), seven rebounds, four assists and a steal in 35 minutes during Monday's win over the Hornets.
While Durant fell short of the 27.6 points he's averaging this season, he nonetheless managed to produce across the board for fantasy owners. Despite falling short of his usual scoring threshold, there's little to worry about with Durant, who's in the midst of another excellent season. Through 59 games, the veteran forward's averaging 27.6 points, 7.0 rebounds, 5.8 assists, 1.8 threes and 1.2 blocks in 35.5 minutes, nearly all slight upticks from his averages in 2017-18.
