Warriors' Kevin Durant: Modest effort in Sunday's win

Durant finished with 17 points (6-11 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 3-4 FT), nine assists, four rebounds and one steal across 31 minutes in Sunday's 117-100 win over the Suns.

The perennial All-Star surprisingly failed to score until draining a free throw with 6:27 remaining in the first half, so his final point total, albeit modest, wasn't too underwhelming considering the circumstances. Durant has been typically dominant without Stephen Curry (knee) on the floor in recent games, and he appears to be fully recovered from the rib issues that plagued him during March. The 29-year-old could potentially take a seat when the Warriors close out their season against the Jazz on Tuesday, but he'll naturally be a pivotal part of their postseason journey.