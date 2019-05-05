Warriors' Kevin Durant: Monster performance in loss

Durant amassed 46 points (14-31 FG, 6-10 3Pt, 12-12 FT), six assists, and three rebounds in 50 minutes during Saturday's 126-121 loss to the Rockets.

Durant continued his amazing post-season, recording a game-high 46 points including six triples. It wasn't enough, however, as the Warriors fell in overtime with the home team now having won all three games in the series. With Steph Curry struggling, it has been up to Durant to carry the bulk of the offense and that will need to change if the Warriors are to advance. Game 4 will be in Houston on Monday and Durant will certainly be looking for some support as they push for a road victory.