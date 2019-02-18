Warriors' Kevin Durant: MVP honors in All-Star Game win
Durant totaled 31 points (10-15 FG, 6-9 3Pt, 5-5 FT), seven rebounds, two assists, two blocks and a steal across 25 minutes in Team LeBron's win over Team Giannis in the 2019 NBA All-Star Game.
He scored a team-high 31 points and captured his second All-Star MVP award. Durant drained six threes and turned it on late, nailing a couple of big ones in the final minutes to help lead Team LeBron to a comeback win. Coming out of the All-Star break, Durant will try to win his third straight NBA championship.
