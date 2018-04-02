Warriors' Kevin Durant: Nears triple-double in victory Sunday

Durant finished with 29 points (12-19 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 11 rebounds, eight assists and two blocks in 34 minutes during Sunday's 117-107 victory over the Suns.

Durant fell two assists short of a triple-double Sunday, helping the Warriors to a hard-fought victory over a plucky Suns team. Durant is going to be quintessential to the Warriors as they head into the first round of the playoffs. Hopefully, for his owners, injuries can avoid the superstar and he can get some games under his belt.