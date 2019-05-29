Warriors' Kevin Durant: Next step is individual court work

Durant's (calf) next step in his recovery is individual court work, but he will have to participate in practice before he plays in the Finals, Eric Koreen of The Athletic reports.

Durant is still two steps away from taking the court, and it's unclear if he'll be able to make up that ground before Sunday's Game 2. More information should continue to trickle in as he progresses in his rehab.

