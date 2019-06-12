Warriors' Kevin Durant: No official injury update
Coach Steve Kerr said Wednesday that he does not yet have an update on the injury Durant sustained during Monday's Game 5, Nick Friedell of ESPN reports. "We don't have any news on Kevin right now," Kerr said. "As soon as we have some updates we'll let you know."
It's been more than 36 hours since Durant limped off the floor with what appeared to be a right Achilles injury, but the team is yet to provide an official update. In a press conference after the game, GM Bob Myers revealed that Durant would undergo an MRI on Tuesday, and the results of that scan have not yet been made public. The Warriors are reportedly concerned that Durant tore his Achilles tendon, and while that still appears to be the most likely scenario, Durant's camp is yet to offer any confirmation.
