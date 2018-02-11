Warriors' Kevin Durant: Notable downturn in usage Saturday

Durant managed a modest 10 points (3-9 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 4-4 FT), six rebounds, six assists and two blocks across 29 minutes in Saturday's 122-105 win over the Spurs.

Durant's downturn was significant Saturday, as he put up single-digit shot attempts for the first time all season. That drop in usage led to his lowest scoring total of the campaign as well, but the All-Star forward was able to partly make up for his lack of offense with solid production in rebounds, assists and blocks. Given his typically stellar body of work, the underwhelming performance can naturally be considered an outlier that he'll look to bounce back from against the Suns on Monday.