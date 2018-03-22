Warriors' Kevin Durant: Officially out Friday
Durant (ribs) has officially been ruled out for Friday's game against the Hawks, Anthony Slater of The Athletic reports.
Durant was able to go through a limited practice Wednesday, but the Warriors aren't going to rush him back and will keep him sidelined a fourth straight game. His next opportunity to get back on the court will be Sunday against Utah, though again, the Warriors are going to be as cautious as possible with him, so there's a decent chance he misses that game as well. Look for Andre Iguodala to pick up another start, with guys like Patrick McCaw and Nick Young seeing added minutes on the wing.
