Warriors' Kevin Durant: Officially probable for Thursday

Durant (rib) has officially been listed as probable for Thursday's matchup with the Bucks.

The Warriors reported earlier in the week that Durant was expected to play Thursday, so this is merely confirmation that he should be back in the lineup. Along with Durant, Draymond Green (illness) is expected back as well, which should provide the Warriors some big help offensively with both Steph Curry (knee) and Klay Thompson (thumb) still out. Durant's return specifically should mean less minutes for guys like Andre Iguodala, Patrick McCaw and Kevon Looney.