Warriors' Kevin Durant: Officially questionable for Game 5
Durant (calf) will be a game-time decision for Monday's Game 5 against the Raptors, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.
Durant was cleared to practice Saturday, though judging by how he looked during practice, it doesn't appear as though he's quite ready for game action. Even so, the Warriors have listed him as questionable for Game 5, a must-win matchup for Golden State. Durant's status figures to be determined following Monday's pregame warmups.
