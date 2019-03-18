Warriors' Kevin Durant: Officially questionable for Monday
Durant (ankle) is listed as questionable for Monday's game against the Spurs.
Head coach Steve Kerr said Saturday that he expects Durant to play in Monday's game after missing the last two with a sprained right ankle. So, while officially questionable, it appears as though Durant will be good to go in San Antonio.
