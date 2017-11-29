Warriors' Kevin Durant: Officially questionable for Wednesday
Durant (ankle) is officially listed as questionable for Wednesday's game against the Lakers.
Durant has missed the last three games while recovering from a sprained left ankle, but was able to practice Tuesday and appears to be trending towards making a return on Wednesday. That said, the Warriors aren't quite ready to clear him entirely and Durant will likely need to test out the ankle during morning shootaround, and potentially pregame warmups, before a final decision is made on his availability. If Durant is ultimately cleared, Omri Casspi would head back to the bench, while guys like Nick Young and Andre Iguodala lose some playing time as well.
