Warriors' Kevin Durant: Officially testing free agency
Durant (Achilles) declined his $31.5 million player option Wednesday, making him an unrestricted free agent, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.
Durant declining his player option was essentially a foregone conclusion, as the expectation is that he can still land a max, or near-max, deal. Even with Durant possibly missing all of the 2019-20 season, his reputation as one of the NBA's best scorers ever outweighs the risks of a long-term deal.
