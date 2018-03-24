Warriors' Kevin Durant: Out again Sunday

Durant (ribs) will remain sidelined for Sunday's tilt against the Jazz, Melissa Rohlin of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

The absence will mark Durant's fifth consecutive game missed while he continues to recover from rib soreness. Head Coach Steve Kerr did hint that the All-Star forward could be in line to return either Tuesday or Thursday. Patrick McCaw, Andre Iguodala, and Kevin Looney will all presumably continue seeing increased workloads as a result of Durant's absence.