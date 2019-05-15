Warriors' Kevin Durant: Out for Game 2

Durant (calf), as expected, is out for Thursday's Game 2 against the Trail Blazers, Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports reports.

Durant missing Game 2 was nearly a certainty, but this news officially ends speculation. He'll be re-evaluated later in the week with hopes of playing in Game 3, which is Saturday. It wouldn't be surprising if he's out until late in the series, or possibly the Finals.

