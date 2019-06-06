Warriors' Kevin Durant: Out for Game 4

Durant (calf) is out for Friday's Game 4 against the Raptors, Anthony Slater of The Athletic reports.

The Warriors are down 2-1, so the clock is ticking, but Durant isn't yet ready to return to the floor. It's possible Durant will be able to return for Monday's Game 5, but at this point the Warriors are handling his status on a day-to-day basis with the hope that he'll be able to play at some point in the series. "There was no setback," coach Steve Kerr said. "I was hoping today would be the day he'd get back on the floor. It's not going to be today. It's going to be tomorrow or next couple days."