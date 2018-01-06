Warriors' Kevin Durant: Out Saturday

Durant (calf) will remain sidelined for Saturday's game against the Clippers, Anthony Slater of The Athletic Bay Area reports.

Durant will miss his second straight contest due to a right calf strain. Patrick McCaw got the start at small forward in his place against the Rockets, and figures likely to remain there Saturday. Andre Iguodala also figures to again see increased minutes off the bench. Durant's next opportunity to return will be Monday versus the Nuggets.