Warriors' Kevin Durant: Out Saturday
Durant (calf) will remain sidelined for Saturday's game against the Clippers, Anthony Slater of The Athletic Bay Area reports.
Durant will miss his second straight contest due to a right calf strain. Patrick McCaw got the start at small forward in his place against the Rockets, and figures likely to remain there Saturday. Andre Iguodala also figures to again see increased minutes off the bench. Durant's next opportunity to return will be Monday versus the Nuggets.
More News
-
Warriors' Kevin Durant: Questionable Saturday vs. Clippers•
-
Warriors' Kevin Durant: Will not play vs. Rockets•
-
Warriors' Kevin Durant: Records sixth double-double of season in win•
-
Warriors' Kevin Durant: Flirts with double-double in victory•
-
Warriors' Kevin Durant: Scores team-high 27 in Friday's loss•
-
Warriors' Kevin Durant: Efficient in modest playing time•
-
Fantasy basketball: Sit Devin Booker
SportsLine's projection model tells you who to sit and who to start in your fantasy basketball...
-
Injury updates: Harden hamstrung
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Fantasy Basketball Stock Watch
You've been waiting a long time for them, and Isaiah Thomas and Blake Griffin are back and...
-
Top Waiver-Wire Targets
He’s got plenty of potential, and now Marquese Chriss is starting to find a role. He’s worth...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings: Start Lee
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Buy or sell: Keep Kanter, Embiid?
Got a glut in your frontcourt? We take a look at four big men who you might want to consider...