Warriors' Kevin Durant: Out Sunday with ankle sprain

Durant is dealing with a left ankle sprain and has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Nets, Chris Haynes of ESPN reports.

It's unclear exactly when Durant picked up the injury, but it likely occurred during Saturday's game against the 76ers. With the Warriors heading into the second game of their back-to-back set, they'll try and avoid having Durant aggravate the injury further and keep him on the sidelines. Durant's next opportunity to play will be Wednesday against the Thunder, though in the meantime, look for Andre Iguodala, Patrick McCaw and Omri Casspi to help cover his minutes.