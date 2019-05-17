Warriors' Kevin Durant: Out through Game 4
Durant (calf) won't travel to Portland and will miss Game 3 and Game 4 against the Trail Blazers, Brian Witt of the Warriors' official site reports.
Durant was already ruled out of Game 2 but the team had held out hope he'd be able to return on the road in the Western Conference Finals. It's no guarantee he'll return for Game 5, should the series go that far, but that's the soonest he can play. For the time being look for Andre Iguodala, who's starting in Durant's place, to continue seeing extra minutes.
More News
-
Injuries to watch this offseason
Which injuries will you have to keep an eye on in the offseason? We've got the rundown on who...
-
Week 26 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the NBA season.
-
Week 26 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? Yes, some leagues play until the bitter end.
-
NBA Rookie Watch
Nearing the end of the season, Nick Whalen checks in on the first-year players impacting the...
-
Week 25 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the Fantasy playoff...
-
Week 25 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? The schedule is more even than usual in the last...