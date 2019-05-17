Warriors' Kevin Durant: Out through Game 4

Durant (calf) won't travel to Portland and will miss Game 3 and Game 4 against the Trail Blazers, Brian Witt of the Warriors' official site reports.

Durant was already ruled out of Game 2 but the team had held out hope he'd be able to return on the road in the Western Conference Finals. It's no guarantee he'll return for Game 5, should the series go that far, but that's the soonest he can play. For the time being look for Andre Iguodala, who's starting in Durant's place, to continue seeing extra minutes.

