Warriors' Kevin Durant: Out vs. OKC

Durant (ankle) is out Saturday against the Thunder, Mark Medina of The San Jose Mercury News reports. "Most likely he'll play in San Antonio," Warriors coach Steve Kerr said about Durant's availability for Monday's game. "Just feel more comfortable to give him a couple of days to rest."

A bruised right knee will keep Durant off the court for a second straight game, likely prompting Andre Iguodala to draw another start. There's little to no concern that Durant's injury is serious, and the expectation is that he'll be back in action Monday.