Warriors' Kevin Durant: Out Wednesday with thigh contusion

Durant will not play during Wednesday's game against the Timberwolves due to a thigh contusion, Mark Medina of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

Durant suffered the injury during the first quarter of Monday's contest, which is apparently giving him enough discomfort in the following days to hold him out of Wednesday's contest. That said, there's no indication the injury is serious, with the team possibly taking a cautious approach with their star player. In his stead, Andre Iguodala, Patrick McCaw and Omri Casspi are all candidates to see extended run.